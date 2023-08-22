Everyone is making fun of this 'secret' fancy all-white dinner party in Toronto

A swanky dinner party that takes place in Toronto and dozens of other cities around the world each summer is being criticized for just about every aspect of its operations this week, shortly after celebrating its 10th iteration.

People have long flocked to Dîner en Blanc, an event whose entire appeal lies in its photo-worthiness and perceived exclusivity.

Guests must sign up for a waitlist, purchase a ticket (this year was apparently nearly $200 per person), and on the date, don an all-white ensemble and meet at a pickup point to be escorted to the al fresco dinner, the exact location of which is kept under wraps until the moment it starts.

With its posh all-white aesthetic and attendees dressed to the nines, the event caters perfectly to the social media influencer set despite being founded pre-TikTok and during only the very early years of Instagram.

But, many online seem to be wondering why the heck anyone would want to go to the party after learning a few more things about it.

Man, I can never really get a grasp on how things like this being people joy. So superficial, so meaningless — Abe Simpson (@AbeSimp12856621) August 22, 2023

For starters, the high ticket price only covers the meal and the experience — participants have to bring their own dining setups, including tables, chairs, cutlery and table settings, which it seems based on at least one social media post that some were not aware of until shortly beforehand.

Though it was not the case in Toronto this year, sometimes the affair even requires people to provide their own food, leading many to wonder what the cover price is even for.

To be: this is the epitome of cashing in on peoples insecurity and need to brag about how cool their life is on social media.



No one cares, and you’re short $200 + Uber. — Okayest dentist (@okayestdentist) August 22, 2023

Though the event maintains an air of class and luxury, upon closer examination, people are finding it to be tone-deaf and tawdry, especially amid the current cost of living crisis.

Online chatter seems to be laughing more at those who fall for the function's clever marketing tactics more than those who put it on, calling the partygoers status-hungry types that will do anything for the 'gram.

I tried to see if it goes to a charity but apparently it does not, it seems its all about the experiencehttps://t.co/a98woHM75X — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) August 22, 2023

"This is why Toronto is garbage. People are like sheep and go with any stupid trend. Imagine if they put this much effort into our housing crisis," one person said in response to one TikTok video detailing the experience.

"People are getting dumber every year and it's so easy to extract their cash while giving them mediocre food and a cheap experience," another tweeted.

I’m holding a secret cleaning party, you pay $200 and bring your own cleaning supplies and you get the location after I get the money 🤣🤣 — Brian Matthews (@briansellsTO) August 22, 2023

Some added that in cities like Vancouver and Calgary, the picnic used to be quite popular some years ago, but has since died down.

The former locale actually became home to a counter-party called Ce Soir Noir, which was deliberately scheduled for the same date as Dîner en Blanc each August, but hinged instead on the values of inclusivity, charity and affordability, with a $0 entry fee and the option for guests to donate food items and funds to local charities.

"Dîner en Blanc has thankfully reached the end of its arc in Vancouver, it was huge about 10 years ago," one person wrote on Twitter on Monday. "It was all about the clout of getting invited... gross."

Hopefully those who took part in this year enjoyed their evening and found it worth the money, even if others can't see how it could be.