Victoria Kuglin
Posted 12 hours ago
summerlicious 2023

Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2023

Summerlicious 2023 has drawn to a close, and it's time to see who managed to snap the best pics of the prix fixe dining event this year. We've narrowed things down to the final ten — and now it's your turn to choose the top three winners.

Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2023 photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite Summerlicious photo here. 

1. v.eats.to at R&D 

2. munch.with.michael at Rosalinda

3. mealtime.memories at Auberge du Pommier

4. ibaysalaberation at Kasa Moto

5. mirroredpages at Maison Selby

6. brendaatethis at Bosk

7. melmel_withlove at SAKU

8. eat.with.ess at Lobster Burger Bar

9. barcsayphotography at Gare de L'est Brasserie

10. shutter_travelbug at Amano Italian Kitchen

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at R&D
