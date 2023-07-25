Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2023

Summerlicious 2023 has drawn to a close, and it's time to see who managed to snap the best pics of the prix fixe dining event this year. We've narrowed things down to the final ten — and now it's your turn to choose the top three winners.

Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2023 photo challenge.

1. v.eats.to at R&D

2. munch.with.michael at Rosalinda

3. mealtime.memories at Auberge du Pommier

4. ibaysalaberation at Kasa Moto

5. mirroredpages at Maison Selby

6. brendaatethis at Bosk

7. melmel_withlove at SAKU

8. eat.with.ess at Lobster Burger Bar

9. barcsayphotography at Gare de L'est Brasserie

10. shutter_travelbug at Amano Italian Kitchen

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.