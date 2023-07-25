Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2023
Summerlicious 2023 has drawn to a close, and it's time to see who managed to snap the best pics of the prix fixe dining event this year. We've narrowed things down to the final ten — and now it's your turn to choose the top three winners.
Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2023 photo challenge.
1. v.eats.to at R&D
2. munch.with.michael at Rosalinda
3. mealtime.memories at Auberge du Pommier
4. ibaysalaberation at Kasa Moto
5. mirroredpages at Maison Selby
6. brendaatethis at Bosk
7. melmel_withlove at SAKU
8. eat.with.ess at Lobster Burger Bar
9. barcsayphotography at Gare de L'est Brasserie
10. shutter_travelbug at Amano Italian Kitchen
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 31.
Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.
Jesse Milns at R&D
