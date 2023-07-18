Toronto grocery store workers are on the verge of a strike

Your grocery shopping trip could be a bit chaotic this week, as more than 3,700 grocery workers prepare to go on strike across the Greater Toronto Area.

Trade union Unifor has set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 for workers of 27 Metro grocery stores across the region, and the clocks are rapidly ticking down with no agreement in sight.

The potential strike action comes weeks after Unifor members at Metro voted unanimously in favour of strike actions if a deal cannot be secured with the grocery chain's management.

Grocery store workers across Toronto just voted to go on strike https://t.co/XORr7a8xk5 #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) June 20, 2023

"Our members sent a clear message to the company that if their priorities are not met, and wages and benefits do not improve, they are prepared to take strike action," says Unifor Local 414 President Gord Currie.

Unifor notes that there has been some progress in talks ongoing for almost one month now, but despite some successful negotiations since June 26, the union is still unsatisfied with what it describes as "major wage, benefit and other monetary issues."

"Our negotiating committee is prepared to bargain all day and night to achieve a fair collective agreement," says Lana Payne, Unifor National President.

"Unifor members at Metro deserve a collective agreement that not only addresses the significant affordability challenges they face but that also fairly distributes the company's record profits with those on the frontlines generating those profits," added Payne.