City bids farewell to Toronto nightlife legend Oliver Dimapilis

Toronto is mourning the loss of nightlife legend and co-owner of the beloved Kensington Market Cold Tea bar, Oliver Dimapilis, who passed away this week after a battle with cancer.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout Toronto and beyond, many of whom adored the service industry veteran for his compassionate nature, humour, and immense contributions to the city's food and bar culture.

In a heartbreaking announcement on Cold Tea's new Instagram, fellow co-owner Stacey Welton revealed that Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

"Those of you who know me know what a profound loss his passing is. Trusted confidante, best friend, favourite creative strategiser, long time business partner, travel mate — he will be irreplaceable in my life and I loved him deeply," Welton wrote.

"I'm sure many of you will feel similarly about your relationship with him as well. He was like that; always had time for everyone, always made you feel special, always made you laugh."

Welton encouraged folks not to DM Cold Tea's Queen West location on Instagram, and instead forward all messages of condolences, along with photos, videos, and stories to the original @coldteabar_kensington Instagram. Going forward, the platform will be fully dedicated to remembering Oliver.

"Sending love to you all, to my dear friend Oliver and to his sweet, strong and loving family. Thank you for making space for me during this impossible time and reminding me what pure love and graciousness looks like. Travel well, my friend. I'll love you forever and I'll find you in the next one," Welton wrote.

The comments of the announcement were immediately flooded with people sharing their best memories about Cold Tea and Oliver, as well as offering their condolences.

"To say you will be missed is an understatement. You created a community that will continue on in your honour. Rest in peace Ollie, I hope you're cracking jokes from wherever you are," one person said.

"Sending you and all those who knew him well so much love. He was such a talent and such a source of joy for so many people," another person wrote.

Tucked away at the end of the Kensington Mall hallway, the pioneering speakeasy first opened up in 2010. Smiles abound and good vibes on rotation, Oliver and his team represented a home and platform for a fledgling Toronto scene throughout the 2010s and into the present.

Over time, the bar became a quintessential summer party location, with its packed backyard barbeques, where many up-and-coming chefs and DJs were given the opportunity to showcase their talents for the very first time.

"He made me feel more welcome than anyone has ever made me feel at an establishment and he always remembered who I was - what a gem. I will miss him dearly and I'm so sorry for your loss. Thank you Oliver forever," a comment reads.

For attendees, the no-judgment bar became a welcoming and inviting space where many found their sense of belonging and community.

Cold Tea officially shuttered its original location in 2020 after the end of its lease, and permanently moved all of its operations to its Queen Street bar, located at 1186 Queen St. W.

A celebration of life will be taking place in a few weeks after Oliver's friends, family, and loved ones have had time to catch their breath, and all updates will be posted to Cold Tea's Kensington Instagram.