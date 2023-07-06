Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 6 hours ago
the real mccoy burgers

Legendary Toronto burger joint is reopening after heartbreaking closure

Beloved Toronto burger joint The Real McCoy is rising from the ashes after previously shutting down its original location at 1033 Markham Rd. following 50-plus years in business. 

The family-owned restaurant, which was well known for its juicy mojo burgers, cheesy pizza slices, and crispy onion rings, permanently closed its doors at its original location on Dec. 24, 2022. 

"Residential developments have driven many small businesses to close down and relocate, including our own," the post announcing the closure reads

Although lifelong customers were devastated to hear that the restaurant was bidding farewell to its original location, they were relieved to hear that plans for a future space were still on the horizon

On Wednesday, dreams of enjoying the restaurant's juicy burgers once again came true after the business' Instagram confirmed its reopening. 

"Coming soon," a sign posted to the restaurant's storefront reads. "We're back Scarborough!" 

Burger fanatics quickly rushed to the comments to get more details on when and where the new location would be opening up. 

"The fact that it's written on a pizza box tells me the new location won't be losing any of its old greasy spoon vibes," one customer wrote under the announcement. 

"Don't play with our emotions like this. When and where! I'm waiting in the car," another eager fan wrote. 

"Just say the word and we will all show up to get you open faster," a comment reads. 

Although its opening date has yet to be revealed, the business did confirm that the new location would be situated near Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
