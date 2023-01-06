Burger joint forced to close after more than 50 years in Toronto planning to reopen

A beloved Toronto burger joint in Toronto is planning to reopen.

With over 50-years of serving up juicy mojo burgers, cheesey pizza slices and crispy fries, The Real McCoy in Scarborough closed its original location just before the holidays.

Originally blogTO reported that the business had closed right around Christmas however; a report by the Toronto Star found that owner George Mihail had retained lawyer Lydia Pilch for a last-minute attempt to save the restaurant and hopefully reopen.

Speaking to blogTO, Pilch said that she reviewed the lease agreement and found that it had no right to be terminated.

However there are plans to develop Brimorton Plaza, where The Real McCoy has called home for decades, into a condo tower.

Pilch says Mihail and developers have reached an "amicable settlement" to depart early and that restaurant will not reopen in that location.

This was also officially confirmed by The Real McCoy instagram account, with a post shared hours ago.

"We are sincerely honoured to have served this amazing community over the last 53 years and we can’t wait to reopen our doors at a new Scarborough location in the future. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your continued support."

Pitch says Mihail still wants reopen another place in Scarborough, much to the joy of faithful customers but nothing is confirmed or concrete.

"We won't be re-opening in our current location. We will hopefully find a new location and will open up some time in the near future," said the restaurant.