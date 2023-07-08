Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
the grille queensway etobicoke

Toronto restaurant known for its all-day breakfast is closing

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A neighbourhood staple known for its classic all-day breakfast menu is bidding farewell to the community and closing its doors. 

The Grille, located at 1596 The Queensway, boasts an extensive breakfast menu full of signature skillets, eggs Benedict, omelettes, pancakes, French toast, sandwiches, and waffles. 

The newly-renovated restaurant also serves up a comprehensive lunch/dinner menu, including plates like supreme nachos, wings, potato pancakes, soups, salads, burgers, souvlaki dinners, and pasta. 

The business announced its closure to its loyal patrons via social media, revealing that the restaurant would be closing for renovations and re-opening under new ownership. 

"We thank you for your patronage over the years, and hope to share news of our opening in a new location in the near future," the restaurant wrote. 

The comments of the announcement post were immediately flooded with heartbroken reactions. 

"Omg, tell me it's not true. The Grille has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember. I will be in to eat the wonderful food one last [time] to say goodbye to everyone," one person wrote. 

"I can't believe it! That's so sad we loved coming here," another comment reads. 

The Grille will close its doors on Monday, July 10. 

Lead photo by

The Grille
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant known for its all-day breakfast is closing

Toronto grocery store forced to install weirdest signs ever for poorly behaved customers

Vietnamese restaurant in Toronto is permanently closing

The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2023

Smorgasburg Toronto might be in trouble this year as vendors start to drop out

Legendary Toronto burger joint is reopening after heartbreaking closure

Moxies restaurant in Toronto nailed with 11 infractions by health inspectors

Vancouver sushi restaurant known for exorbitant prices opening Toronto location