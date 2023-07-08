Toronto restaurant known for its all-day breakfast is closing

A neighbourhood staple known for its classic all-day breakfast menu is bidding farewell to the community and closing its doors.

The Grille, located at 1596 The Queensway, boasts an extensive breakfast menu full of signature skillets, eggs Benedict, omelettes, pancakes, French toast, sandwiches, and waffles.

The newly-renovated restaurant also serves up a comprehensive lunch/dinner menu, including plates like supreme nachos, wings, potato pancakes, soups, salads, burgers, souvlaki dinners, and pasta.

The business announced its closure to its loyal patrons via social media, revealing that the restaurant would be closing for renovations and re-opening under new ownership.

"We thank you for your patronage over the years, and hope to share news of our opening in a new location in the near future," the restaurant wrote.

The comments of the announcement post were immediately flooded with heartbroken reactions.

"Omg, tell me it's not true. The Grille has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember. I will be in to eat the wonderful food one last [time] to say goodbye to everyone," one person wrote.

"I can't believe it! That's so sad we loved coming here," another comment reads.

The Grille will close its doors on Monday, July 10.