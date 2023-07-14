Someone is bombing every Toronto pizza joint with one-star reviews

A serial and hard-to-please food critic is bombing nearly every Toronto pizza joint with one-star reviews.

The critical judge, who goes by the name "Giuli Marconi," has left over 30 reviews — most of which are negative — under some of the most top-rated pizza restaurants in Toronto.

On Thursday, Levant Pizza, which is located at 899 Bloor St W and serves up Sicilian-Levantine pizzas, posted several screenshots of Marconi's one-star reviews.

"We consider it an honour and privilege to be part of Giuli's one-star pizza club," the restaurant wrote on their Instagram story.

"Can someone tell me what a SHAWARMA pizza is? It is a disappointing one-star overpriced pizza. Why is everyone ruining pizza for everyone in TORONTO. We are the laughing stock of the world. Please make pizza do not desecrate it," the one-star review under Levant Pizza reads.

"Judging by your streak of 30-plus one-star reviews of restaurants across Toronto you are a very negative person who is hell bent on desecrating small businesses," a response from the restaurant to the review says.

Apart from Levant Pizza, the food critic and self-proclaimed pizza expert has taken time to review several other pizza restaurants in Toronto.

"Worst pizza I have ever had…almost as bad as NORTH OF BROOKYLN…no flavour and so acidic...another TO disappointment," a one-star review under Bar Poet reads.

"If you want a pizza that tastes and looks like a bagel this is the place for you…these are the places that give pizza a bad name," the food critic wrote on the page for Maker Pizza Bloor.

"Pizza was not very good," the reviewer said of Pizzeria Badiali's slices. "A Margherita does not have three types of cheese on it…trying too hard and why do the pictures look so fake? Are they digitally enhanced?”

The "pizza expert" also took time to criticize Superpoint, noting that the slices were made using "very weak dough" and that the business did not boast any "good Italian reviews."

"One night only not very good... these people are GREEK for sure, you can tell by the name.. and the dough is bought not made....that's the sign of a poor pizza when you don't even know how to make dough," a review under One Night Only Pizza reads.

"We aren't Greek, but we love Greek people. You literally came to GREEKTOWN to get food... Our dough is made in house with a 72 hour ferment. If you would like to join us at 7 a.m. when we make our house made dough, let us know and we will show you what's up," the business responded to the one-star review.

Despite what the hard-to-impress critic claims, we have to respectfully disagree, as there are still dozens of five-star and mouthwatering pizza restaurants in Toronto worth visiting.