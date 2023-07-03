Toronto bar suddenly closes with almost no notice

A Toronto comedy bar that had just relocated to a bigger space in the city last year has unfortunately announced its permanent closure this month.

Unassuming by name, Nothing Fancy was an ideal spot to grab a casual sandwich, enjoy a craft beer and watch hilarious weekly comedy shows from local up-and-comers.

Opened in the former home of The Red Light on Dundas West near Ossington, the spot defied lockdown odds, debuting in 2020 with socially distanced live perfomances on a back patio that had the feel of a close friend's backyard.

Business was so good that the team — who had actually oiginally planned on landing DJs, not comedy acts — was able to move to some new digs in coveted Kensington Market in 2022 before taking part in the Just For Laughs festival.

But, close to one year since that expansion, owners have had to call it quits due to some unfortunate and extenuating circumstances.

Owner Alberto Richards says the decision to shutter was a necessary one after a recent family emergency unexpectedly demanded his time and attention.

"I do not know what's next. For sure a break, a vacation," he tells blogTO leading up to the final performance on June 30.

In a short post on the bar's Instagram on Wednesday, Richards announced the end of Nothing Fancy, writing "What a wild ride it's been but this is the end of our time in Kensington. Friday is our last show. Swing by to enjoy the closing special. I hope I'll see you around. Cheers."

Patrons have been giving Richards their thanks and commemorating the end of an era in the comments section, some hoping that some sort of comeback is in the future.