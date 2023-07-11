Thai restaurant in Toronto is closing and moving to another province

A Thai restaurant known for its plant-based dishes is officially closing its only location in Toronto and moving to a new province.

Mugi, located at 793 Bathurst St., boasts a menu inspired by traditional Thai cuisine with a vegan, gluten-free, and peanut-free twist, including dishes like khao soi, green curry, mango sticky rice, and of course, pad Thai.

On Monday, the business announced that it would be closing its Annex location in Toronto and relocating to Vancouver after four-and-a-half years in business.

"Although there have been many challenges since opening in May 2019, we feel privileged to have had the customer base that we did, supporting us in our quest to provide a unique alternative to the Thai food scene in Toronto," the announcement reads.

The comments of the post were immediately flooded with heartbroken reactions from customers who relied on the restaurant's plant-based take-out for years.

"Thank you so much for making such an amazing and the best vegan Thai food! Toronto will miss you," one customer wrote.

"You will be so missed! I just recently discovered you and your delicious food has been a blessing for me," another person said.

"Wow! Best of luck on your new journey, can't wait to visit you on the west coast," a comment reads.

Mugi's last day of service falls on Sunday, July 16.