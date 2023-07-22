Eat & Drink
Chaiiwala toronto

Famous Indian street food restaurant from the UK is opening a new Toronto location

Toronto's Danforth East community is about to get a taste of Indian street food, as an exciting UK-based business prepares to set up shop in the neighbourhood. 

After making a splash in the Canadian restaurant scene just two years ago with the opening of their first international location in Scarborough, Indian-style restaurant chain Chaiiwala is inching closer to the Toronto core with a new Danforth East location. 

While the company has yet to make the announcment publically, a sign posted on storefront of 1104 Danforth says it all. 

Located just west of Greenwood, the space was previously occupied by the local hangout Davey's Dive, which was sadly shuttered earlier this year. 

But from the ashes, something new and exciting will grow, and bring with it a menu of flashy beverages and easts that will offer a clinic on what Indian street food is all about.

Crafted from a family recipe dating back to 1927, the restaurant's signature drink is the Karak Chai, a strong tea which they also serve in iced and frappe form. 

The restaurant is also one of the best places to get a quick taste of Indian-style street food, offering an all-day breakfast menu, roti, and deserts. 

The Danforth East restaurant will become Chaiiwala's sixth location in Canada, and fourth in the GTA, but don't expect the growth to stop there.

The company intends to continue its expansion across the country in the coming years, hitting all the major cities. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
