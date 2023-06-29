Eat & Drink
Ben Okazawa
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Wow Sushi toronto

Toronto sushi joint suddenly closes after 12 years

Ben Okazawa
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
WOW Sushi has permanently closed its doors after 12 years in business.

The neighbourhood favourite located just south of Yonge & Bloor posted a letter on their door announcing the "difficult decision" and thanking people for their patronage. 

Offering a menu featuring staple dishes like nigiri and sashimi, the restaurant has won a number of reader's choice awards over the years.

There's no news as of yet regarding what will happen with the space they occupied at 11 Charles St. W, but if you frequented WOW Sushi and are left looking for affordable sushi elsewhere, we've got you covered with nine great options.

Lead photo by

mrtorontopiggy
