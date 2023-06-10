Tim Hortons is launching its own credit card

Tim Hortons regulars, rejoice!



The Canadian coffee chain announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch its own credit card that'll help loyal customers earn Tims Rewards Points faster to redeem for more free coffee, beverages, and food.



Tims Financial — a new division of Tim Hortons — will launch the Tims credit card in the coming months, according to a news release. It's a Mastercard with no annual fee that's powered by Neo Financial, a financial technology company.



"With almost five million Canadians actively using our Tim Hortons app every month, it became obvious that we could offer our most loyal guests a way to earn Tims Rewards Points even faster," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Digital, Loyalty and Consumer Goods.

How will it work?

The credit card will be fully integrated with the restaurant chain's app, allowing users the ability to apply, get approved, and check their balance, all from their phones.



You'll be able to earn points everywhere you shop, with up to five points per dollar on most gas, groceries and transit purchases, and up to 15 points per dollar when you use the card on eligible purchases at the coffee chain itself and scan for Tims Rewards.



However, Costco and Walmart are excluded from gas and grocery points.

The company says it will also offer a version of the credit card to Canadian residents who have limited or no credit history, like students and newcomers, that will earn points and help them build credit.



"We believe this is an exciting new financial option for millions of Canadians, including newcomers and students who are looking to build their credit history," added Sturm.



The credit card isn't available yet, but in the meantime, you can sign up for the waitlist here.