Toronto neighbourhood worried after fire breaks out at beloved restaurant

One of Toronto's most popular Northern Indian and Pakistani restaurants, Lahore Tikka House, was engulfed in smoke on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters raced against the clock to put the commercial fire out.

Located at 1365 Gerrard St. E., Lahore Tikka House was founded by Alnoor Sayani, a Ugandan immigrant of Pakistani descent, who opened the restaurant with just a few tables in 1996. Over time, the space transformed into a neighbourhood landmark and hub for the South Asian community, with its recognizable storefront and authentic Halal dishes.

Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reports of a fire at the beloved restaurant began to surface online and in local community Facebook groups.

Toronto Police confirmed that they were responding to a "working fire" near the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Greenwood Avenue at 3:32 p.m.

FIRE:

Gerrard St E and Greenwood Ave

6:08 pm

-working fire

-police and fire o/s

-road closure: Gerrard St E from Highfield Rd to Hiawatha Rd#GO1354711

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 13, 2023

Currently, roads are closed on Gerrard Street East from Highfield Road to Hiawatha Road.

According to CP24, the fire has since been knocked down, with most of the damage being done to the roof of the building. With an opening hour of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, it's believed that no one was injured or inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.