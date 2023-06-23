Frozen berries recalled in Ontario due to life-threatening bacteria

If you've picked up some frozen berries during your last grocery run, you might want to double-check its packaging, because Health Canada recently issued a province-wide recall.

365 Whole Foods Market brand organic frozen blackberries are being called by the department due to Listeria monocytogenes. The product has been sold in Ontario and British Columbia.

The frozen berries were sold in a 284g pack and have a best-if-used-by date of Sept. 16, 2024.

Health Canada says that food contaminated with this bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

People infected with Listeria monocytogenes may start to see symptoms form a few hours or as long as two to three days after eating contaminated food, while more severe forms may take anywhere from three days to three months to develop.

Pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at a particularly higher risk. Although infected pregnant women may only experience mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

Health Canada says that in severe cases of the infection, people may die.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, and there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled product so far.

If you happen to be in possession of the recalled berries, your best call is to toss them straight in the trash and monitor for any symptoms.