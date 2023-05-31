Toronto woman claims sushi restaurant judged her for ordering 'too much' food

One woman's experience at a sushi restaurant near Toronto has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that staff shamed her for ordering "too much food."

The video — which has since amassed over 1.5 million views and 200k likes — describes an incident Cassandra Mauro experienced when dining at Paper Crane Sushi Bar & Bistro with a friend in King City.

After a strenuous gym session, Mauro and her friend decided to refuel at the restaurant and ordered chicken fried rice, shrimp tempura, noodles, and three rolls of sushi.

Before her friend, Catherine, ordered the third roll of sushi, Mauro claims that the waitress looked at her and said, "No, no, no, too much food, that's it."

After managing to place their order, Mauro alleges that the server scoffed at them and took away their menus. Not too long after, she claims that the manager walked over to their table, looked them up and down, and asked "Hungry?"

Before their food arrived, Mauro says that the manager instructed them to move to another table. "She goes 'Yeah, you ordered too much food, it's not going to fit on this table,'" she recalled.

"The whole time we were eating, you could see the kitchen from where we were sitting, the chef was making the food, looking at us, and laughing," Mauro explained.

After receiving an onslaught of criticism, the restaurant took to its Instagram page to issue an extensive apology to Mauro and her friend.

"The past 24 hours has been a whirlwind and something our family never expected to happen. To Cassandra, we sincerely apologize for any comments that may have caused a negative experience at Paper Crane," the statement reads.

"Many of our staff speak English as a second language, but we hope you know it was never the intention of our staff to make you (or anyone) feel judged at our restaurant and we are embarrassed any comments may have come across in this way," the apology continues.

"After your experience, we have discussed the incident with all our staff and looked closely at how we speak to customers. We're also taking time to address language barriers and make sure our words have the appropriate meaning."

The apology also acknowledged that loyal customers, who have been supporting the Korean-owned business for the past 12 years, deserved to hear the restaurant's side of the story.

The restaurant added that for the time being, they've turned off comments on their social media accounts after receiving threats and racially-motivated harassment.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Mauro said that she doesn't condone all of the negative reviews that are being left on the restaurant's page.

"Yes, what the restaurant did was not okay. Yes, they really treated me horribly. Although, I just don't want to be the reason why someone goes hungry or a restaurant goes out of business," she said. "I just won't be able to sleep at night knowing that this business might go down because of a bad experience that I had."