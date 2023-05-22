Grocery stores open on Victoria Day 2023 in Toronto
Grocery stores open in Toronto on Victoria Day 2023 are similar to those that are open on other statutory holidays in Ontario.
Here is a list of some of the grocery stores planning to remain open on Victoria Day this year.
LCBO locations will remain closed on Victoria Day.
Remember to call smaller stores in advance to check their hours before heading out. Many stores might only remain open in select locations.
