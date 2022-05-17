Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
LCBO victoria day hours

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Victoria Day 2022 long weekend in Ontario

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Victoria Day 2022 long weekend in Toronto and Ontario won't necessarily make you happy if you planned on shopping on Victoria Day.

Like most of the city, most of these stores will be shuttered on May 23.

Select Beer Store locations across the province will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday but all locations of LCBO will be closed. 

While the majority of stores will be closed it doesn't mean you need to go without any libations.

If you plan in advance you'll be able to visit the LCBO and Beer Store the rest of the weekend as store locations across Toronto and Ontario will be open for regular hours.

If you want to skip the LCBO and Beer Store altogether there's still plenty of other options for booze. Indie bottle shops and restaurants are also another option to get your fix over the long weekend.

Hector Vasquez

