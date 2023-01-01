These are the stat holidays in Ontario for 2023
Stat holidays in Ontario for 2023 are mostly the same as previous years. Currently, there are no days off in lieu if the stat holiday falls on a weekend.
Here are the stat holidays in Ontario for 2023:
Monday, August 7 is a Civic Holiday. While it is not an official stat holiday, employers may decide to give their employees the day off.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on September 30 and while it's not technically a stat holiday in Ontario either many employers give their staff a holiday on this day as well.
Jack Landau
