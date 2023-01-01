City
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 19 hours ago
2023 ontario stat holidays

These are the stat holidays in Ontario for 2023

Stat holidays in Ontario for 2023 are mostly the same as previous years. Currently, there are no days off in lieu if the stat holiday falls on a weekend.  

Here are the stat holidays in Ontario for 2023:

  • Monday, January 2 (in lieu of New Year's Day falling on a Sunday)
  • Monday, February 20 (Family Day)
  • Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)
  • Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday. Many businesses are also closed on this day, however, it is not an official stat holiday)
  • Monday, May 22 (Victoria Day)
  • Saturday, July 1 (Canada Day)
  • Monday, September 4 (Labour Day)
  • Monday, October 9 (Thanksgiving Day)
  • Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)
  • Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) 

Monday, August 7 is a Civic Holiday. While it is not an official stat holiday, employers may decide to give their employees the day off. 

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation falls on September 30 and while it's not technically a stat holiday in Ontario either many employers give their staff a holiday on this day as well.

