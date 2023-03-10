High-end cooler brand recalls millions of products in the U.S. and Canada

Consumer product regulators in both Canada and the U.S. are warning millions of people who own specific coolers, backpacks and gear cases made by YETI to immediately cease use over "a potential risk of serious injury or death."

"In cooperation with Health Canada, we are voluntarily recalling the Hopper M20, Hopper M30 1.0 and 2.0, and SideKick Dry products sold between March 2018 and January 2023," reads a notice on YETI Canada's website.

"The magnet-lined closures on these products can fail and release the magnets, which poses a risk of serious injury or death if ingested."

Four products in total are being recalled in a variety of colours, including gray, tan, charcoal, navy, coral, green, red, olive, yellow, pink, blue, and purple.

People who own any of the recalled items can fill out a form online to exchange it for another product, or to receive a full refund in the form of a YETI gift card.

The $450 Hopper M20 backpack cooler, for instance, can be exchanged for a regular YETI Tundra hard cooler (retail value $425 CAD,) while the company will replace its recalled $480 Hopper M30 soft cooler with a $400 Hooper Flip 18.

If the prices listed above didn't tip you off, YETI is known for manufacturing some of the fanciest coolers, drinkware, camping gear and accessories in the game.

Affluent outdoorsy types often rave about the quality of YETI's coolers, which are said to keep things cold for days at a time, making the brand quite popular.

To wit, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that nearly two million of the products recalled this week have already been sold in North America through retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware and Amazon.

YETI has received some 1,339 incident reports about "magnet-lined closures degrading or failing" in America, but just one so far in Canada, where 40,762 of the 1.9 million impacted units were purchased.

No magnet ingestions or injuries have yet to be recorded in either country, but officials aren't taking any chances.

"The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," explains the CPSC on its recall page.

"This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death."