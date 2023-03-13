Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
sunset grill toronto

Brunch restaurant in Toronto has been abandoned and is now permanently closed

Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
A Toronto restaurant known for breakfast and brunch has permanently closed after appearing to be abandoned.

Sunset Grill's location at 120 Bloor St. near Yonge and Church is now closed, with a notice posted in the window.

"On or around February 12, 2023, you abandoned the premises and, since then, have not operated your business in the premises as required under the terms of the lease," reads the notice.

"The landlord has treated the above-mentioned acts as a complete repudiation and termination of the lease."

sunset grill toronto

Notice posted in the window of Sunset Grill's location near Yonge and Church. Photo by Kris Pangilinan.

They were known for being open 364 days a year, only closing on Christmas, and serving an all-day breakfast menu with items like French toast, pancakes, waffles and omelettes.

Dated February 24, the notice also says any property located at the premises not claimed within five days would be sold or stored at their expense.

sunset grill toronto

Closed storefront of Sunset Grill near Yonge and Church. Photo by Kris Pangilinan.

There are still locations of Sunset Grill in Toronto in the CBC Building on Wellington, at Yonge and Richmond, in Etobicoke, in Leaside, in North York, in the Beaches and at Weston and St. Clair.

The Yonge and Church location is marked as temporarily closed on Sunset Grill's website.

Lead photo by

Sunset Grill
