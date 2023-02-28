Toronto area restaurant left in the lurch after alleged dine and dash on nearly $100 bill

A Markham restaurant has recuperated almost $100 after management alleges a customer took off without paying a hefty dinner bill.

Donburi Japanese Restaurant on 505 Highway 7 East dealt with a very unfortunate situation on Sunday night when they took to Instagram to share details about an unpaid bill.

"For the diner who came and ordered all this food when you had no intention of paying and running away, shame on you," shared the restaurant, with a photo of the bill that was not covered.

That receipt shows a pretty large meal consisting of beef tongue, garlic prawns, scallops, fried chicken and maki plates for a total of $94.36.

Speaking to the restaurant, Donburi told blogTO that an individual came in and ordered many items and left the restaurant various times for smoke breaks.

"The last smoke break he takes he didn't come back leaving his coat behind," said Donburi.

After posting the image on Instagram, Donburi was flooded with messages of support and even had some offers of covering the bill.

Some were shocked to see that the customer had ordered so many plates which looked more like a free feast.

Others vowed to visit the restaurant and support the business while some suggested the establishment post photos or videos of the non-paying customer.