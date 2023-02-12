Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Cafe and catering company gets 10 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

10 infractions were handed out by Toronto health inspectors to a Toronto cafe that also functions as a catering company.

Pantry Foods is located at 3456 Bathurst and was issued a conditional pass on Feb. 6.

Specializing in kosher food, they do typical catering options like breakfast buffets, salad boxes and mini wraps. They also offer quick pickup options like soup, salad, sandwiches, baked goods and smoothies.

There were three crucial, four significant and three minor infractions.

The crucial infractions included food handler failing to wash their hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food and storing ice in an unsanitary manner.

The significant infractions included the handwashing stations not being accessible conveniently by food handlers and failure to protect against breeding of pests.

Minor infractions included the food handling room not being maintained in sanitary condition, and its floors not being clean.

List of DineSafe infractions listed on the website.

The business was re-inspected on Feb. 9 and still couldn't attain a green pass, landing two infractions. It will remain open while they work on correcting the remaining issues.

Lead photo by

Pantry
