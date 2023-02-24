Designer behind Drake's Bridle Path mansion to transform iconic Toronto restaurant venue

One of Toronto's most iconic dining spots will be transformed and modernized by the hand that created Drake's famous Bridle Path home.

The one-and-only Harbour Sixty Steakhouse will be modernized and transformed by Ferris Rafauli Design, one of the country's most prolific architectural designers.

In a video posted by Rafauli's firm, Harbour Sixty will get four new floors "of dining experience," a private members lounge and nightclub," plus exclusive "VIP hideaway spaces."

Half video tease and half promotional footage, the 30-second clip reads more like a music video drop than an announcement about one of the city's most spendy restaurants.

Filmed in black and white and dotted with footage of Rafauli himself, the video alludes to a modernization of the 106-year-old space while honouring its heritage.

Birthed in 1917, the Toronto Harbour Commission Building is a six-storey building that once stood on the waterfront and is now home to Harbour Sixty - aka the home of the $30 baked potato.

Visited by the city's elite and the 1 per cent, it appears this design will only up the swankiness factor of the building.

This could only be a job for Rafauli and his firm, which are most known for Drake's gigantic home on the Bridle Path, aka The Embassy.

It features an NBA-sized indoor basketball court, a 21-foot pyramid skylight and other opulent designs only Drizzy could rock.

Rafauli has not publicly said when these design renovations will start or when the new Harbour Sixty 2.0 will be ready, leaving the residents of Toronto on the edge of their seats.