Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

babu toronto

Takeout joint gets 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Seven infractions have been flagged by health inspectors at a popular Toronto takeout spot.

Babu in Scarborough specializes in South Asian cuisine served from a bustling hot table, and is known for their hoppers, dosa and lamprais.

They were issued a conditional pass notice on February 14.

Their seven infractions included two crucial, two significant and two minor infractions.

Two crucial infractions were for maintaining "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C" and failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions were for using food equipment not in good repair and for failing to provide hot and cold running water in the food preparation area.

Minor infractions included floors of the food handling room not being clean and equipment surfaces not being sanitized.

A full list of infractions can be found on DineSafe's website.

babu toronto

The list of infractions on the DineSafe website.

Since they were given a conditional pass, Babu remains open as they work to resolve their issues.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Takeout joint gets 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto startup just raised $17 million to make home-cooked meals for everyone

Toronto's iconic Lakeview Restaurant is closing but it's not going to be forever

How a Toronto woman saved and expanded her business with the help of her sister

Restaurant nailed with 13 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Toronto's most famous 24 hour restaurant and diner is closing

Toronto's huge waterfront night market is coming back this summer

Toronto seafood restaurant that's been open since 1982 has permanently closed