Takeout joint gets 7 infractions from Toronto health inspectors

Seven infractions have been flagged by health inspectors at a popular Toronto takeout spot.

Babu in Scarborough specializes in South Asian cuisine served from a bustling hot table, and is known for their hoppers, dosa and lamprais.

They were issued a conditional pass notice on February 14.

Their seven infractions included two crucial, two significant and two minor infractions.

Two crucial infractions were for maintaining "potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C" and failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration."

The significant infractions were for using food equipment not in good repair and for failing to provide hot and cold running water in the food preparation area.

Minor infractions included floors of the food handling room not being clean and equipment surfaces not being sanitized.

A full list of infractions can be found on DineSafe's website.

Since they were given a conditional pass, Babu remains open as they work to resolve their issues.