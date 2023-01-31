Chinese restaurant that's open late flagged for 8 infractions from health inspectors

A Chinese restaurant in Toronto was flagged last week after health inspectors detected several infractions.

Perfect Chinese Restaurant, located at 4386 Sheppard Avenue East is a Scarborough staple for dim sum 24 hours a day. The restaurant has been operating since 1984 and serves up a variety of Chinese delicacies and fresh seafood.

The restaurant received a conditional pass notice on Jan. 26 after Toronto health inspectors found eight infractions, one of them crucial, one of them significant, and six of them minor.

The crucial infraction involved failing to "protect food from contamination or adulteration," while the significant one involved failing to "maintain handwashing stations (liquid soap and paper towels)."

The six minor infractions were mostly related to conditions in the food-handling room, namely, "food premise not maintained with clean floors in food-handling room," and "food premise not maintained with food-handling room in sanitary condition."

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Although the restaurant received eight infractions, it managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and remains open as staff begin working through the flagged issues.