Toronto ghost kitchen home to more than a dozen restaurants shut down by landlord

A notice of termination was recently put up at a Toronto location of a Ghost Kitchen Brands operation at 270 Brown's Line.

The notice at the Etobicoke location of Ghost Kitchen Brands says they were in default for failure to pay rent and that the property appeared to be abandoned.

Ghost Kitchen Brands serves food from multiple restaurants in one location, including well-known brands like Cheesecake Factory, Smoke's and IHOP.

"Effective immediately the lease shall be considered terminated, and the landlord has regained possession of the property," reads the notice.

It also says they had two days within the notice being posted to contact the landlord to schedule a date and time to remove the goods and chattels, or else they'd be removed for them.

The notice of termination is dated October 25.