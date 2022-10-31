Eat & Drink
The 10 most exciting new restaurant openings in Toronto

New restaurant openings in Toronto have brought us more excellent low-key spots for pizza, tacos and sushi, as well as sophisticated new hangouts to enjoy upscale drinks and snacks.

Here are the new restaurants that opened in Toronto in October.

Mac's Pizza

Grab a grease wheel at this new Bloorcourt restaurant that replaced another pizza joint in this same space last month. Born out of a lockdown project, pies here are simple but satisfying. Plus, they also do thin crust, square-shaped grandma-style pizzas.

Poppadum

Items like hand pies, fries, focaccia and cheesecake get the Indian treatment at this new restaurant that just opened in Yorkville.

Tacos Moras

St. Clair West has welcomed another Latin American concept into the fold along a strip that's already known for great restaurants. This new spot specializes in tacos.

Cafe Zuzu

It's a day-to-night experience at this new Regent Park restaurant from the same people behind restaurants like Gusto 501. Stop by the one-stop-shop for morning coffee with Italian pastries, shop its retail section and bottle shop, or dine at the restaurant and commissary kitchen. 

Evangeline

Bar bites and a range of cocktails await at this new concept that's recently opened on the rooftop of King West's hot new Ace Hotel.

La Casetta

Italian comfort food has a new home in East York at this restaurant that just opened serving risotto, Neapolitan-style pizzas using 72-hour fermented dough, and fresh handmade pastas.

J San Sushi & Market

If you're a fan of sushi and beautiful, customizable chirashi boxes, you'll want to head to this new seafood market near Steeles and the 404 that's the offshoot of the popular Moss Park space.

Chickaron

Rainbow chicken?! You can now try it in Toronto at this new Taiwanese concept that just opened up in Scarborough near Midland and Finch. Comes in an assortment of flavours including squid ink, matcha, gardenia, roselle, purple yam, turmeric, or tomato.

Ramen Buta-Nibo

Those in search of a taste of Jiro-style ramen can now get it at this new project that was just opened up on the Danforth by the same people behind popular spot Ryus Noodle Bar.

So Famous

This new Annex spot has got all the fuel to fill your belly from stir fries, to noodles and dumplings. Supplement one of the boxed meals with a side of colourful potstickers to complete the experience. 

