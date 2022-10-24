Toronto restaurant known for takeout lunch has permanently closed newest location

A Toronto restaurant known for its tasty takeout lunches has permanently closed their most recently opened location.

Mocha Mocha is still open at their main location on the Danforth, but sadly their sister location at 64 Kingston Rd. has permanently shut down.

The main location has been open since 1991 serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch with a variety of global influences, including dishes like salads, sandwiches, crepes, quesadillas, empanadas and even East African chicken stew.

The Kingston Rd. location was only open for a year and mainly did takeout and deliveries, with just four tables inside.

"There wasn't enough traffic for us in the area to make it worth keeping it open longer while needing some of the experienced staff on our main store," a rep from Mocha Mocha tells blogTO.

The space is now up for rent on Kingston Rd.

"Our future plans are to keep offering fresh and tasty food at our Danforth location," says the rep.

The last day open for the Kingston Rd. location of Mocha Mocha was September 5.