8 places to get mooncakes for the Mid Autumn Festival in Toronto

The Mid Autumn Festival is coming up for 2022 on Sept. 10, and thankfully there are many places in Toronto to get one of the snacks most associated with the holiday: mooncakes. Now, there are lots of places to get these tiny, intricate treats but only some make them in-house themselves, and they sell fast so you'll want to order quickly.

Here are some places that make their own mooncakes in Toronto.

This bakery with multiple locations, many in malls, has teamed up with Sugar Marmalade this year for a special rose white-chocolate snowy mooncake for $39.99 for a box of four. They also do salted egg yolk custard mooncakes, and have even been known to make giant mooncakes.

House mooncakes are available for pre-order only at Atrium, Shops at Don Mills and North York locations of this bakery known for their eye-popping croissants. Sets come with two equally amazing-looking cakes in each flavour: taro, date paste and walnut, and butter soybean paste with mochi.

This North York bakery does incredible handcrafted mooncakes that come in sets of two ($19) or six ($62), with flavour options that include hazelnut chocolate and double salted egg, as well as lots with molten egg in flavours like taro and black sesame.

Yorkdale Mall and also Richmond Hill locations of this restaurant are making mooncakes fresh in house and selling them in the most elegant packaging. They cost a pretty penny at up to $98 for just four pieces, offering lotus seed paste cakes with two egg yolks and mixed nuts mooncakes with Chinese cured ham.

This bakery at Sheppard East and Midland Ave. is doing lava custard mooncakes starting at $65 for six pieces, and durian custard mooncakes starting at $68 for six pieces.

This family-owned traditional Chinese snack project doesn't technically have a retail storefront of their own, but you can pick up mooncakes from them through places like Kiss My Pans and T&T;.

There are multiple locations of this popular takeout bakery spot, but they're really well known for their location in the Atrium on Bay. They only make their mini mooncakes themselves, but it's worth stopping by a location to pick some up for the holiday.

Single yolk lotus, double yolk lotus, mixed nuts single yolk, snowy skin and pandan green mooncakes are all available from this popular East Chinatown bakery. Prices for some can range up to $8 and $10 each.