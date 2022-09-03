There's a huge Mexican food and heritage festival in Toronto this month

Get ready for a bustling Mexican heritage and food festival to take over Toronto this month.

In celebration of the nation's 212th year of independence, some of Toronto's most popular Mexican restaurants will open up shop at a popular downtown square with the Mexican Independence Day Celebration 2022.

Taking place on Sept. 17, one day after the Mexican Day of Independence (no, Cinco de Mayo is not independence day) visitors will be able to celebrate with national foods, culture and music.

Rebozos, El Trompo Movil, El Sazon Mexicano, Wrestlers, La Tortilleria, Tita's Mexican Food, Tacos 101, Fruta Libre, Mad Mexican, Alebrijes and Casa Cancun will be serving up dishes of tacos, tamales and tortas.

This is a free, one-day event with tons of musical performances including multiple Mariachi bands and solo artists.

Toronto has a huge Mexican community, with more than 18,000 Mexican residents residing in the city according to 2016 census data.

This year's festivites marks the 28th annual celebration in our city, with a return to in-person events from the last two years.

So if you're ready to gorge on some delicious plates and celebrate Mexican culture, be sure to head over to Nathan Phillips Square from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.