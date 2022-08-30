Eat & Drink
western creamery

People are very upset over the death of Toronto's Western Creamery and their schmears

Western Creamery appears to be donezo and so are the days of seeing the  yellow tubs of delicious cream cheese and sour cream on your local supermarket shelves. 

Though no official statement has been issued, rumours have been swirling about the death of the Toronto-based company, which no longer appears on the website of new owners Gay Lea.

And to say that Toronto is shocked and in mourning would be a gross understatement.

Once news broke Western Creamery is no more, people in Toronto (and basically across the province) took to social media to air their grievances.

It appears that some people are stuck in the denial or anger stages of grief, questioning the large absence in their morning menus.

Many are looking for other alternatives that don't include a certain Big Cream Cheese brand known for their hard bricks and angel mascot.

This news come at a particularly hard time for Canadian bagels (and the Jewish community as a whole) as it was just announced that Montreal's Liberte cream cheese will no longer be manufactured.

As a loyal Western Creamery customer (specifically the cream cheese with green onion) I recommend Arla's cream cheese products.

But if you really want a true cream cheese experience, there's loads of authentic bakeries and delis in the city that sell amazing schmear.

Rachel McDermott
