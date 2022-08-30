People are very upset over the death of Toronto's Western Creamery and their schmears

Western Creamery appears to be donezo and so are the days of seeing the yellow tubs of delicious cream cheese and sour cream on your local supermarket shelves.

Though no official statement has been issued, rumours have been swirling about the death of the Toronto-based company, which no longer appears on the website of new owners Gay Lea.

And to say that Toronto is shocked and in mourning would be a gross understatement.

Once news broke Western Creamery is no more, people in Toronto (and basically across the province) took to social media to air their grievances.

Is it true that Western Creamery cream cheese is DISCONTINUED??? — Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) August 30, 2022

It appears that some people are stuck in the denial or anger stages of grief, questioning the large absence in their morning menus.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese = PolyFilla



(This comes as I learn about Western Creamery and Liberté shuttering their cream cheese operations. A reminder also that y'all can make labneh from yogurt, and it's as good if not better) — Matt Cahill (@heymattcahill) August 30, 2022

Many are looking for other alternatives that don't include a certain Big Cream Cheese brand known for their hard bricks and angel mascot.

Shocked and appalled to learn of the alleged death of Western Creamery cream cheese. Is there any alternative that even comes close? I will not yield to big Philly — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) August 30, 2022

This news come at a particularly hard time for Canadian bagels (and the Jewish community as a whole) as it was just announced that Montreal's Liberte cream cheese will no longer be manufactured.

someone please tell me it's not true that BOTH Liberté and Western Creamery cream cheese have been discontinued — Racehorse, Walrus (@ourwalrus) August 17, 2022

As a loyal Western Creamery customer (specifically the cream cheese with green onion) I recommend Arla's cream cheese products.

Why is no one talking about Western Creamery cream cheese being discontinued? @GayLeaFoodsCoop look how sad my bagel is 😭



This has big Philly written all over it @phillycreamchs pic.twitter.com/kGGcpfSHtL — Hannah Lidsky (@hannahlidsky) August 29, 2022

But if you really want a true cream cheese experience, there's loads of authentic bakeries and delis in the city that sell amazing schmear.