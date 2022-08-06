Toronto restaurant known for its Middle Eastern food opening massive new 3-storey location

A massive new multi-level location of one of Toronto's most favourite Middle Eastern restaurants is on the way.

Parallel is already well-known as a go-to spot for hummus, falafel and Middle Eastern food in general, served at their original location on Geary, but now they're poised to make a splash with a huge new location in a different neighbourhood.

The new space should encompass three levels where you'll find a bar, store, takeout kitchen, 40-seat dine-in restaurant and 40-seat patio.

The takeout menu will be similar to what you'd find at Geary, and during the day you'll be able to order from a casual menu that's a simplified version of Geary's.

At night, they're planning to close the store and open a Mediterranean-style tapas bar with most dishes coming out of a tabun (stove oven). They should always have their falafel and hummus, but dishes are expected to be highly seasonal.

A full bar will focus on Arak cocktails while still providing other usual suspects. The whole interior should be industrial but functional, intended to fit in with the feel of the street and market.

A lower level will function as a commissary kitchen and production storage space, and catering should also operate out of there.

They're hoping to open up the second floor in 2023 as an events space for about 100 people with a full kitchen, bar, seating and windows that open to the street.

The crowning glory of it all, and the actual reason for moving into the space, will be the stone mill at the heart of Parallel, which will run full-time in view of the restaurant through a huge glass wall. In fact, their production is already operating out of the space producing their halva, tahini, spreads and spices.

"The reason we are moving now to this location has to do with the fact that we had no more space at our current space and had to move it out

to a new location," Parallel owner Aharon Ozery tells blogTO.

"We also needed to expand our little bakery which took up the production space at Geary. We love Kensington Market and are very happy to be able to do something there."

The new location will be opening up at 152 Augusta Ave., where stalwart Kensington businesses (nightclub Round and gym Krudar Muy Thai) once stood.

Parallel is aiming to open the ground and lower floor by March 2023. They're hoping to open the second floor by the middle or end of 2023.