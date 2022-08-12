People vowing to never buy from these Ontario wineries again after Doug Ford visited

People are saying they'll no longer support certain Ontario wineries after Doug Ford paid them a visit this past week, doing one of his usual photo ops.

There's been previous outcry from people who've sworn off certain restaurants or businesses because Doug Ford was seen visiting them.

Yesterday, I was in the Niagara region to tour two wineries that sustained damage last winter.



Thank you to the great teams at @CaveSpring, @HuebelGrapes and @grapegrowersont for showing me around and discussing ways we can support growth in the wine and grape sector. pic.twitter.com/YMsBN6CTVt — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 11, 2022

These wineries are no different.

amazing!

i now know to never buy Cave Springs wine again. — Richard Sharp (@tyronemund) August 11, 2022

Ford tweeted that the two wineries he visited had sustained damage last winter, and that he wanted to support growth in the wine and grape sector, tagging Cave Springs, Heubel Grapes Estates and Grape Growers of Ontario.

Great! A new list of wineries not to support. — Ashley Betty (@artisteashlei) August 11, 2022

People responded that his visit means they'll never buy wine from these sources again.

Remind me not to shop at either winery from now on. It’s a tough gig, being driven around for photo-ops, isn’t it Dougie? How many bottles did they gift you with? #onpoli — Jim Gough (@JimGoughTrans) August 11, 2022

Many people commented in addition to not wanting to shop at these wineries anymore, the visit looked like a cushy day for someone with so much responsibility.

Really???? So you get to go to your wineries while our Healthcare system is on fire and being destroyed???? What leadership! NOT! It is time to #fireFord!!! — Tanya Comrie (@tanya_comrie) August 11, 2022

As the state of healthcare in Ontario tumbles into deeper crisis, logically many people pointed out that Ford should be touring hospitals instead of idyllic wineries.

Any plans on touring at least one hospital that's currently in damage control and discuss ways we can maintain our health care system let alone grow it? — Tyler macdougall (@Ty_macdougall) August 11, 2022

People also noted that it appeared Ford had left Queen's Park early around the time of the visit, perhaps in order to take these breezy tours.

Um... Is that why you left Queens park early yesterday? I believe you missed today's session completely...hmmm — JHM 🇨🇦 (@jhlm2004) August 11, 2022

In addition, others pointed out that there was a PC party fundraiser in the area that night, so it seems like he wasn't actually in the area to find out about grape growth, but rather for the fundraiser.

Funny how you didn't mention that you were actually there for a $1000/person fundraiser! pic.twitter.com/RhxjDBGV22 — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) August 11, 2022

To add insult to injury, people are enraged that the fundraiser cost $1,000 a plate.

One person exclaimed that this amount is almost as much as ODSP recipients receive per month, calling the comparison "disgraceful."

Also, did any of these wineries supply the wine at your $1000/plate dinner?



Imagine that, a plate at one of your donor dinners is ALMOST AS MUCH AS #ODSP RECIPIENTS RECEIVE PER MONTH. Utterly disgraceful. — Ashley Betty (@artisteashlei) August 11, 2022

Others poked fun at Ford asking if he'd be trying to make "buck a wine" happen now.

I hope you're not trying to convince them to sell wine for a buck a bottle...... — Wendy Vollans (@WendyLVollans) August 11, 2022

Buck a beer or buck a wine...many people out there are disagreeing with Ford's priorities.