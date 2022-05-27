Doug Ford stopped by a pub and people now don't want to go there anymore

Doug Ford has once again tweeted about stopping by yet another local pub and restaurant, and as usual people are saying they now don't want to support a place that would have him as a guest.

This time it was Southcote 53 Tap and Grill, a casual grill located in Ancaster, Ontario.

"Thanks to Awnish, Armando and Mark for having @BenninkFred

and I by," reads the tweet in strangely twisted syntax.

"Our party will always support family-owned businesses & help them #GetItDone."

If you’re in #Hamilton West #Ancaster #Dundas, I highly recommend grabbing a bite at the Southcote 53 Tap and Grill.



Thanks to Awnish, Armando and Mark for having @BenninkFred and I by. Our party will always support family-owned businesses & help them #GetItDone. #ONPoli pic.twitter.com/ruay9mXZFu — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 26, 2022

Not only are people saying this is one business they'll no longer support, they're also pointing out the hypocrisy of Ford saying he'll "always support family-owned businesses" when many feel he completely abandoned them in terms of support and policies during lockdowns.

FACT CHECK: Big box stores remained open; smaller businesses were forced closed. — Ryan Imgrund (@imgrund) May 26, 2022

Others are also saying that there are more important things than these regular pub photo ops, and that a visit to those affected by Ontario's recent destructive storm might mean more.

We had no hydro for 4 days and had to throw out food while we were starving as well as not being able to find gas, but glad to hear while ignoring us your tummy is full. Bon appetit. Thanks for letting us know where you are....finally. #OttawaOutage — ƊЄƦƳƛ (@derya555) May 26, 2022

Of course, it's not the only concerning thing in the news cycle people want to see Ford address instead of tweeting about local restaurants.

While you’re busy having lunch, the city is being plagued with carjackings and people with rifles. — Kate (@Kateswift20) May 26, 2022

Gun violence and carjackings have dominated headlines recently, and people are seeing a pub visit as a bit insensitive right now.

Southcote 53 Tap and Grill

is now off my list. Thanks for the warning of a business that supports you. — Joey Bennett (@JoeyBen10313881) May 26, 2022

Still, some people are simply sticking to their guns and saying they won't support any business where Ford has been.

Thanks for the heads up of which local businesses to avoid. — Annie Banannie 🇨🇦🌱 (@lamullr) May 26, 2022

One person even tweeted they'd rule out other companies he's endorsed like McDonald's, Shoppers and Tim Hortons.

Every time you promote a company that supports you, I add it to my list to never visit their establishment. Here are a few examples. So Trumpian, your Goya time is up!#VoteFordOutJune2 #onpoli #OntarioVotes pic.twitter.com/xNrbqMRNPm — Swan (@SweetLadySwan) May 26, 2022

Someone actually even pointed out that his photo ops at these places might have the opposite effect as many people have a similar opinion, and now won't support Southcote since he's been there.

You really aren’t supporting them, are you? People will now stay away from the place because they associate it with you. — Jo 🦋😷💙💛 (@ne2swJo) May 26, 2022

One person actually said the place isn't far away from them, and wished they could have known Ford was visiting.

Down the road from me. Wish I'd been there I would have some questions for this pair.🤬 — Steeltown cat.😺 (@burger2189) May 26, 2022

However, it was only because they wished they could have asked Ford some serious questions while he was close by.