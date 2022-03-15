People are ripping on Doug Ford for yet another photo op at an Ontario restaurant

Doug Ford seems to rarely pass up an opportunity for a photo op at a local restaurant, whether it's a small business or a big chain like McDonald's or Tim Hortons.

A lot of people take issue with these kind of photo ops for being hypocritical, as advertising big-box businesses and handling restrictions poorly can be seen as flying in the face of supporting small businesses.

He recently did one at Ol' West Wing in Barrie, and people are replying to the photos of the premier grinning under a mask to rip on him with all their latest grievances.

Ontario’s family-owned businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. Whenever you are out shopping or dining, please #SupportLocal.



Thank you to the whole team at @cityofbarrie's Ol' West Wing for having me! pic.twitter.com/fRCvahm6zH — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 14, 2022

However, the latest concerns people have centre more around two things.

Yeah, since you dropped the vaccine passports I won't be visiting any restaurants let alone one you support — Nancy Clarke (@nlclarke1112) March 15, 2022

The first is issues with restrictions, many of which are lifting rapidly, with vaccine passports no longer required for indoor dining and mask mandates set to lift Mar. 21.

WELL YOU SURE DIDNT HELP THEM!!! WHY DID YOU KEEP 5.5 BILLION THAT TRUDEAU GAVE YOU!!! YOU SUPPORT THEM!!! — Shelley Jon (@ShelleyJon1) March 15, 2022

The second is the handling of the relief budget, with billions of dollars unspent.

Is that why you ignored small businesses during pandemic and spent the entire relief budget on big corporations?

Since pandemic started my business didn't get any financial help or resources. I will remember this on election day! — Onur (@onursiezma) March 14, 2022

One person who says they're a business owner says he feels Ford has actually ignored small businesses rather than supporting them.

Another free dinner? Throughout the pandemic Doug Ontarians have made a concerted effort to support local. We’ve also protected them and fellow customers by wearing masks and will continue to do so after March 21. — catherine dickson (@cmdott) March 15, 2022

People who are concerned that restrictions in Ontario are being lifted too soon are critical of Ford showing how he's going to a restaurant.

I’m not out eating in restaurants Bucky. You have deemed my daughter collateral damage in your fight for votes by cancelling all Covid protections. Yes, she’s one of the immunocompromised people you don’t care about. — Corgi Girl 🇨🇦🏈💚🐕 (@barblet30) March 15, 2022

It's an activity many people don't feel safe doing without restrictions in place.

You’re masked, having a great time. Reinstate masking in schools and public places to protect children, elderly and vulnerable. It’s the least we can do to save lives and livelihoods. — ME (@Park_MN22) March 14, 2022

Some people feel that the photos show you can still have a great time while wearing a mask.

I see you're all wearing masks, as you should be! But it's perfectly ok for our kids, who are undervaccinated, to go to school with a bunch of unmasked kids, I guess? — Elle Em (@Nomorerabbitho1) March 14, 2022

They're saying this shows that mandates could helpfully remain in place in public settings.

Does anyone have a list of businesses that support Ford? Where he goes for photo ops? I would like to know so I don't have to go near these businesses. #VoteFordOut2022 — AngryAsianDad (@KuPigpig) March 15, 2022

Some people are so sick of the photo ops they actually don't want to go to any of the places where Ford has had his picture taken.