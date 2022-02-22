Doug Ford stopped by a burger joint in Ontario and people not sure if they'll go again

Doug Ford visited an Ontario burger joint over the long weekend and he and the restaurant are both getting a bit of backlash.

The Big M is something of an institution in Pickering. The local restaurant has been open since 1965 and is known for serving steak on a kaiser, onion rings, poutine and classic homemade burgers.

Stopped by The Big M in #Pickering to grab a burger with Minister @PBethlenfalvy on Friday.



Whether it’s take out or just shopping local, I encourage you to get out and support businesses in your communities. pic.twitter.com/0Vuhswss9Q — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 21, 2022

People are replying to the visit with lots of concerns including those who are upset Ford was busy with a photo op eating burgers this weekend rather than focusing on the situation in Ottawa.

Many are arguing that the small businesses that need support are the ones that have basically been under siege there.

Where's your support for businesses in downtown Ottawa that were essentially hijacked these past three weeks? — Jill (@JillEdmondson) February 21, 2022

One person said this reflects that the premier's priorities are off.

Must be fun to be the Premier of Ontario!



I should give it a whirl!



Eating burgers, making cheesecakes, drinking cheap beer, misplacing $3 billion dollars…



Dream job! — Incognito Dorito- Made in Canada! 😏 (@incognito_nunya) February 21, 2022

One person actually said Ford had ruined the restaurant for them after eating there for 40 years.

You just killed one of my favourites. 40 years as a customer and you killed it for me. — Nick Hames (@NickHames1) February 21, 2022

But another is warning that no matter what you think of Ford, you shouldn't let this impact your decision whether to patronize the restaurant.

Don’t avoid Big M. It is a Pickering institution!! Don’t let Ford influence your decision- he is already gone and forgotten. — Debbie Hogan (@DebbieH75323082) February 21, 2022

The Big M is currently open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. at 711 Krosno Blvd.