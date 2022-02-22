Eat & Drink
big m pickering

Doug Ford stopped by a burger joint in Ontario and people not sure if they'll go again

Doug Ford visited an Ontario burger joint over the long weekend and he and the restaurant are both getting a bit of backlash.

The Big M is something of an institution in Pickering. The local restaurant has been open since 1965 and is known for serving steak on a kaiser, onion rings, poutine and classic homemade burgers.

People are replying to the visit with lots of concerns including those who are upset Ford was busy with a photo op eating burgers this weekend rather than focusing on the situation in Ottawa.

Many are arguing that the small businesses that need support are the ones that have basically been under siege there.

One person said this reflects that the premier's priorities are off.

One person actually said Ford had ruined the restaurant for them after eating there for 40 years.

But another is warning that no matter what you think of Ford, you shouldn't let this impact your decision whether to patronize the restaurant.

The Big M is currently open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. at 711 Krosno Blvd.

