10 vegan restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

Vegan restaurants in Toronto include a handful of spots you absolutely need to try at least once, even if you're not vegan. Anyone who loves good food will be satisfied with a meal at any of these places, so ditch the meat for a night and try out one of these spots.

Here are some vegan restaurants in Toronto you need to try.

Sitting on the edge of Yorkville is this palatial shrine to all things plant-based, including pizza, pasta and weekend brunch. They also have several other restaurants individually dedicated to their burgers, sushi and tacos.

Vegan pasta lovers can find their favourites at this Dundas West restaurant that also serves all the classics like olives, focaccia, vegan "meatballs" and vegan baked "brie."

This Ossington restaurant serves an Asian-inspired menu that includes plant-based versions of prosperity slaw, lettuce wraps, murtabak and sago sago.

Vegans who have never feasted on the offerings at this Danforth East gem are seriously missing out on great vegan food including chili, patties and samosas.

Totally vegan comfort food can be found at this restaurant in Little Italy that serves meat-free versions of chicken and waffles, loaded fries, burgers and sloppy sandwiches.

Latin American cuisine gets the plant-based treatment at this Little Italy restaurant that serves dinner, brunch and a tasting menu. Expect guacamole, soups, tostadas and tacos.

Ethiopian food fans looking for a totally vegan option can head to this Danforth East restaurant that makes versions of beloved dishes tibs and kitfo with mushrooms.

Grab anything your vegan heart desires from the extensive menu at this Dundas West restaurant. Mock chicken, duck, seafood, drumsticks and soya steak are all on offer here.

Try Egyptian falafel at this Kensington Market restaurant, along with plant-based versions of shawarma and kofta. They also have multiple varieties of tahini.

Pharmacy Ave. in Scarborough is home to some of the city's most legendary vegan eats, with hearty meals consisting of several options for a base and stews, as well as their plant-based BBQ spare ribs. They also do burgers, "drumsticks," "fish" and chips and dessert.