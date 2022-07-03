Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
paradise grapevine toronto

Toronto bar known for its back patio opening a second location

If you're a sucker for classy wines and charcuterie boards, you might have visited Toronto's wine bar and bottle shop Paradise Grapevine, which has become well-known for its cozy, lush back patio.

As it turns out, Paradise Grapevine will be opening a second location in the city with an even bigger outdoor patio and more exciting wines to try - some of them even making their Toronto debut.

"We have a new location on Geary Ave.... You'll have to wait a bit longer for all the details but let's just mention it will include lots of outdoor space and some super exciting wine programing not seen in Toronto before!" the company posted on their Instagram page. 

Paradise Grapevine offers an extensive wine, beer and cider collection in their shop, plus an active bar with different seating areas. 

Classy snack options are available as well, such as sourdough, olives, spicy gundilla peppers and a bunch of variations of meat and cheese platters.  

Paradise Grapevine is currently hiring for their new location for both servers and kitchen staff. Details about applications can be found via the announcement Instagram post.

Paradise Grapevine's new location will be found on the bustling Geary Avenue, with the exact opening date yet to be announced. 

Hector Vasquez
