St. Lawrence Market in Toronto set to start new expanded hours with special events

The operating hours at St. Lawrence Market have been actively disputed for months now, potential shoppers being forced to shop elsewhere during the week due to the market's early closing hours.

St. Lawrence Market announced a couple of months ago that, due to popular demand, they will officially be expanding their hours starting July 31 as part of a one-year pilot program, and that date is right around the corner.

While the market will remain closed on Mondays and continue to remain open until 5 p.m. on weekends, it will expand its hours from Tuesday to Friday each week until 7 p.m., giving a lot more people the opportunity to grocery shop after their work day is done.

In celebration of their new opening hours, St. Lawrence Market will be hosting a ton of activities this Sunday, July 31 to encourage people to come.

For starters, a new Sunday Chef Series will make its debut at the market with live cooking demonstrations and tastings with Victor Barry - chef and owner of Toronto's revered Piano Piano - who will be showing off his pizza-making skills using ingredients from St. Lawrence Market merchants.

There will be tons of snacks and drinks available to try inside and outside of the market on Sunday as well, along with live performances from magicians, balloon twisters and a live jazz band playing all day.

The first 2,000 customers on Sunday will also receive a free reusable shopping bag with their purchases.

You can find more information about St. Lawrence Market's hours and offerings on their website.