People are frustrated with the operating hours of St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Market is Toronto's largest indoor food market, with two floors of grocers, food stores and restaurants. Though it's a beloved landmark in the city, many people are getting frustrated with the market's early closing hours.

The market is closed Sundays and Mondays and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, which is the same time most people with full-time jobs get off work.

The hours have been extended in the past, but have reverted back to the 5 p.m. closing time since lockdown restrictions lifted.

St Lawrence Market operating hours is pretty pathetic for most of the working population. I'm not even going into the overpriced aspect. — Deniz Ozturan (@Ozturan_Deniz) February 1, 2022

Recently, a public survey was conducted to better understand the public's needs, as well as to better understand how restrictions have impacted food shopping patterns, market visitation and the level of demand for additional hours to access the market.

Survey results are currently being reviewed to determine what the new hours may be, and if they will be subject to change.

"I look forward to optimized hours of operation for the Market so that this community anchor can better support the small businesses operating in the Market and the many residents of Toronto that it serves," stated Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam.

"Looking forward to a lively summer season, now is the right time to consider relaunching expanded hours of operation for the Market."