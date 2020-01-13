The St. Lawrence Market is changing its hours and will now open on Sundays

The St. Lawrence Market is an iconic Toronto spot that offers all kinds of fresh eats, but its restrictive hours can sometimes make it difficult to visit. In light of this, the market just announced plans to launch a pilot project with extended hours to make it more accessible.

Under the new pilot, which is set to begin March 15, the market will be open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will remain closed on Mondays.

We are excited to announce that the St. Lawrence Market ours of Operation pilot project will begin March 15. New hours will include Sundays at weekday evenings. #markethours #opensundays https://t.co/NoMywMAGVZ — St. Lawrence Market (@StLawrenceMkt) January 13, 2020

This is a fairly significant increase in hours as the market is currently only open until 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 7 p.m. on Fridays, and is closed on Sundays.

"The St. Lawrence Market is one of the most beloved destinations for Torontonians and visitors, offering specialty items alongside competitively priced fresh and prepared food products with unmatched customer service," said City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam in a statement.

"The revised hours will let the St. Lawrence community take full advantage of everything the market has to offer."

The pilot project is being introduced due to a recent review of the market's hours that involved consultations with stakeholders, market merchants and the general public.

The goal is to optimize the market's operating hours and the pilot will inform a decision on a more permanent operating schedule for 2021.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how many residents and visitors embrace Sunday and evening shopping at St. Lawrence Market," said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement.

"I want to thank City staff and the many businesses who make the St. Lawrence Market such a special place for moving forward with this exciting pilot. The new Hours of Operation Pilot Project modernizes the Market's operations and ensures that more people have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination."