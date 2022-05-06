St. Lawrence Market in Toronto is officially expanding its hours

After the backlash about short operating hours, Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is officially expanding its hours.

Starting July 31, the City of Toronto will be launching a one-year pilot program that will extend the current market's hours of operation.

The market is currently closed on Sundays and Mondays and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, which leaves most people who work full-time jobs little opportunity to shop.

After receiving public feedback, hours of operation at the @StLawrenceMkt will be expanded for a one-year pilot project starting July 31!



More info: https://t.co/x1IkSHZhC9 pic.twitter.com/pBqKPd1n0n — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) May 6, 2022

The operation hours did change back in Janurary of 2020, but have since reverted to original hours.

"It's very exciting that the St. Lawrence Market will be re-launching expanded hours of operation," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

The new operating hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, with the market closed on Mondays.

The changes now have St. Lawrence Market open an extra day with later closing times during the workweek.