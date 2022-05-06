Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
st lawrence market hours

St. Lawrence Market in Toronto is officially expanding its hours

Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After the backlash about short operating hours, Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is officially expanding its hours.

Starting July 31, the City of Toronto will be launching a one-year pilot program that will extend the current market's hours of operation.

The market is currently closed on Sundays and Mondays and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, which leaves most people who work full-time jobs little opportunity to shop.

The operation hours did change back in Janurary of 2020, but have since reverted to original hours.

"It's very exciting that the St. Lawrence Market will be re-launching expanded hours of operation," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

The new operating hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, with the market closed on Mondays.

The changes now have St. Lawrence Market open an extra day with later closing times during the workweek.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of legendary NYC pizza spot

St. Lawrence Market in Toronto is officially expanding its hours

People are driving to Mississauga to get takeout-only sushi from a father-son team

Toronto is getting its first Michelin restaurants guide

People are upset with Loblaws for making so much money this year

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a Filipino night market this summer

You can get a candle that smells like one of the best pastry shops in Toronto this weekend