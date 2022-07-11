Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
simply frosted cupcakery toronto

Toronto bakery has permanently closed after landlord leases to new tenant

A Toronto bakery has permanently closed now that their landlord has decided to lease their space to a new business.

Simply Frosted Cupcakery was around for 10 years, and actually started out as a home business all those years ago. As the name suggests, they were known for their cupcakes, but also did great custom cakes.

Now, they've posted an announcement to their website and social media informing people they've shut down for good.

"We have recently been informed and disappointed to learn that our occupancy at 5550 Lawrence Ave. has come to an end as the landlord has made the decision to lease to a new tenant," reads the announcement, signed by Enza and Vanessa.

"We will proudly hang up our aprons, as we move onto our new and exciting chapters."

They were accepting orders until June 20, and the last day for Simply Frosted was June 25.

blogTO
