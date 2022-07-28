Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
new toronto restaurants

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer places to hang in a new hotel, a new option for sushi and yet another awesome spot in the city to drink a few beers. Long weekend fun should include good eats, so consider checking out some of these new city offerings.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Public School

Catch breakfast at the new W when you check out this all-day restaurant that also does mains like steak and fries, zucchini noodles and salmon.

Living Room

Tapas, sparkling wine and nightlife are all you need for a sensational evening of fun at this stunning walk-in-only affair at W Toronto.

Skylight

W Toronto has opened its Toronto location near Yonge and Bloor, with several splashy spaces inside including this rooftop destination with a raw bar. They also serve a range of mezze and grilled food.

Golden Pigeon

A patio, a fun bar menu with shareables, and German beer-hall favourites is just the ticket for a weekend of relaxation at this new Cabbagetown restaurant.

Tenda Sushi

We could always use more sushi in Toronto (and tempura, and teriyaki, and noodles...) so it's great to welcome this newcomer to the Moss Park neighbourhood.

Dr. Chicken

Get your chicken fix in a surprising variety of ways at this new restaurant that just popped up in Kensington Market. Whether you're into BBQ, schnitzel or tenders, this place has it all.

Round Table Tavern

Tacos, burgers and poutine are what you need to set your weekend off right during a visit to this new restaurant and bar on Eglinton East in Scarborough.

Lead photo by

W Toronto
