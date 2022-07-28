7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto offer places to hang in a new hotel, a new option for sushi and yet another awesome spot in the city to drink a few beers. Long weekend fun should include good eats, so consider checking out some of these new city offerings.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Catch breakfast at the new W when you check out this all-day restaurant that also does mains like steak and fries, zucchini noodles and salmon.

Tapas, sparkling wine and nightlife are all you need for a sensational evening of fun at this stunning walk-in-only affair at W Toronto.

W Toronto has opened its Toronto location near Yonge and Bloor, with several splashy spaces inside including this rooftop destination with a raw bar. They also serve a range of mezze and grilled food.

A patio, a fun bar menu with shareables, and German beer-hall favourites is just the ticket for a weekend of relaxation at this new Cabbagetown restaurant.

We could always use more sushi in Toronto (and tempura, and teriyaki, and noodles...) so it's great to welcome this newcomer to the Moss Park neighbourhood.

Get your chicken fix in a surprising variety of ways at this new restaurant that just popped up in Kensington Market. Whether you're into BBQ, schnitzel or tenders, this place has it all.

Tacos, burgers and poutine are what you need to set your weekend off right during a visit to this new restaurant and bar on Eglinton East in Scarborough.