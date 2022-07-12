Beef jerky now protected inside glass cases at 7-Eleven in Toronto

Head's up if you're in need of a jerky snack at a busy Toronto 7-Eleven: you'll now have to ask one of the clerks to grab it for you.

The Bloor and Spadina variety store has put all of its jerky products under lock and key to stop thefts, it would seem.

Gone are the days were dehydrated meat slabs lived on the front counter, waiting to be purchased as a mid-afternoon protein snack.

A huge glass case now greets customers as they first walk in, protecting the precious teriyaki, steak nuggets and spicy-flavoured animal flesh leather.

And yes, the vegan jerky is locked up too.

Stolen jerky is a big loss for this location, as some of the meat sticks are priced as high as $16.49.

Even the store's lower priced, single beef rods are guarded, though they can cost as little as $1.29 each.

But it doesn't stop there. This location has locked up almost an entire aisle of goods, mainly toiletries and medicine.

Step into the home goods lane and you'll find children's Advil, hand cream, throat lozenges and lube housed in an even larger glass case with sliding doors.

A 7-Eleven clerk commented that these household items were among the most stolen merchandise at the location, along with beef jerky, and as a result will now be guarded more closely.