starving artist danforth

Restaurant famous for its waffles permanently closed one of their Toronto locations

A destination known for its waffles has permanently closed down one of their Toronto locations.

Starving Artist has closed down their location at 467 Danforth Ave.

Their waffle-centric all-day breakfast menu includes waffle sandwiches, waffle bennies and sweet dessert waffles.

Starving Artist confirmed with blogTO that the Danforth location has permanently closed without confirming what its last day was or a reason for the closure.

The waffle joint also has Runnymede, Rexdale and Mount Pleasant locations, among others, so fortunately there are still lots of places where you can satisfy your potato-waffle Benny cravings.

Starving Artist

