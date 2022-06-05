There's a travelling Halal night market in Ontario this summer

If you're looking for another night market to visit this summer, then I've got some exciting news for you because a travelling night market has been making its way around Ontario.

In conjunction with Night Market Toronto, the Halal Food Tour has been making stops in cities across the GTA in June.

The travelling night market comes full of various vendors serving up Halal street eats.

Just like Pinoy Night Market and the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market, the Halal Food Tour is open late for those who love a late-night snack.

Admission to the events is free but a ticket is required for entry.

The Halal Food Tour has already made stops in Waterloo and is in Oakville this weekend, Scarborough from June 10 through June 12, Ajax from June 17 through June 19, and downtown Toronto from June 24 through June 26 for its final stop in the tour.

Information about the location and vendors for each city is set to be announced closer to the date of the event.

