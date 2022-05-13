Toronto is getting a massive new rooftop patio oasis that's open day and night

If you're looking for a fabulous rooftop patio for day drinking in Toronto, a new one will be opening up soon.

Soluna will be opening at 314 Queen St. W., which previously played host to Bamboo, Ultra Supper Club, and Cube. The rooftop patio's most recent incarnation was The Gaarden.

It's coming to us from one person who's behind poke bowl sensation Calii Love and Love Child Social House, and another who's known for restaurant Nodo as well as bars Hush Hush and Nest.

Soluna is supposed to be all about "good vibes" and "free spirits" with a boho feel that's inspired by world travel.

As such, the menu will have global influences that range from Latin American, Southeast Asian and Mediterranean, with an emphasis on coastal flavours. Craft cocktails and music should accompany to make days and nights at Soluna come to life.

Aside from the rooftop patio, there will also be a "wanderlust bohemian space downstairs" that's supposed to take you "on a journey of the senses."

"The space is our love letter to the city, this iconic building, and the vibrant neighbourhood we are located in," said Dan Gunam, partner, Soluna.

"It represents the global communities that make Toronto so special. Toronto doesn't have one cuisine or culture, it's a collection of different communities sharing with each other."

Soluna should be opening later this month.