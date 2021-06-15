Toronto bar that closed has reopened underneath a popular nightclub

A Toronto bar has reopened under a popular club after closing during the pandemic.

Hush Hush Bar was a speakeasy-style cocktail bar "hidden" behind a convenience store serving up patties and candy, which closed at their Junction location about six months ago.

Now they're back, and in a more party-central location than ever. They're taking up residence in the building where The Hideout used to be, under Nest nightclub in bar-heavy Little Italy, right on the same corner as legendary restaurant and venue Sneaky Dee's.

Hush Hush owner Bryan Nunez is partners with the leasee for the entire building. Hideout was leaving the space just as Hush Hush got notice they were being evicted from their Junction location due to a condo being developed.

They've teamed up with Mexican food project Classico Macha in the space, who's using their kitchen as their commissary and providing the food program for Hush Hush.

"The bar itself has shifted from being a speakeasy due to the much bigger size, 333 person capacity, but it has more of a Mexico City vibe," Nunez tells blogTO.

Hush Hush is currently only operating on their CafeTO patio, but they're excited to move back to serving people indoors and showing off their new space when regulations allow.